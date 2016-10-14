Piccione Pastry debuting seasonal desserts in honor of National Dessert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Piccione Pastry Chef Sandia Hoorman is debuting a variety of St. Louis-inspired and seasonal desserts for National Dessert Day!

Some of their tasty treats include pumpkin gooey butter cake, s`mores Cassata cake, O`Fallon pumpkin cannoli, and Main Street Brewing strawberry cannoli.

There's many drinks that make the perfect dessert too such as the pumpkin spiced latte, peppermint mocha, fluffer nutter, white chocolate mocha, nutella latte, toasted gingersnap, apple steamer,and spiced mexi mocha.

The original recipes have been passed down through the Piccione family for almost 100 years!

The seasonal desserts are crafted from the original recipes, but they have a unique/seasonal twist! Each weekend, the shop features a 'crazy cannoli' ...the flavors range from sweet, savory, spicy - and some truly wild options, which are always a hit!

This month, Piccione collaborates with local breweries to feature brew-infused cannoli, like O`Fallon pumpkin cannoli.

For more information on Piccione Pastry, visit www.piccionepastry.com

Piccione Pastry

6197 Delmar Blvd

314-932-1355

@piccionepastry