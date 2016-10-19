Derrick Rose rape lawsuit trial heading to Los Angeles jury

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 04: Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks waits on the court during their game against the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center on October 4, 2016 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES (A) _ The rape lawsuit trial of NBA star Derrick Rose is heading to the jury.
A Los Angeles panel is scheduled to begin deliberating Wednesday in a suit that claims Rose and two friends gang-raped his ex-girlfriend in 2013 at her Los Angeles apartment after she passed out from drugs or drink.
Rose’s attorneys call the sex consensual and contend the woman is simply seeking a $21.5 million payday.
In closing arguments Tuesday, Rose’s lawyer argued that the 30-year-old woman was suing for money and for revenge because the New York Knicks point guard ended their relationship.
However, the woman’s lawyer told jurors that she was the victim of a “classic” gang rape.