Cubs homer twice in 10-2 win over Dodgers; tie NLCS 2-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Anthony Rizzo, Addison Russell and the rest of the Chicago Cubs’ bats broke out in a big way.

Rizzo homered and ended a postseason slump with three RBIs, Russell’s two-run drive highlighted a four-run fourth that stopped Chicago’s 21-inning scoreless streak, and the Cubs routed the Los Angeles Dodgers 10-2 on Wednesday to even the NL Championship Series at 2-all.

Kenta Maeda is set to start for the Dodgers in Game 5 on Thursday against Jon Lester. Before the game, manager Dave Roberts said he would not use Clayton Kershaw on short rest after the Los Angeles ace threw a bullpen session Wednesday.

Following consecutive shutout losses, the Cubs rapped out 13 hits on an 80-degree night with the warm Santa Ana winds fluttering the flags in center field.