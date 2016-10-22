× Woman, 80, found stabbed to death in Missouri field

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities have arrested a teenager after an 80-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in a southwest Missouri field.

The Springfield News-Leader reports (http://j.mp/2euFeGP) that Mary Shisler was found stabbed to death late Friday in a field near her Greene County home.

Deputies say they were called to Shisler’s home after a neighbor noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in the driveway. The neighbor told deputies that the back door to her home was open and the home had been ransacked. When deputies arrived they couldn’t find Shisler or her car.

They later found her car being driven by a 16-year-old from Republic, who was arrested and is being held in the Greene County Juvenile Detention facility. Deputies then found Shisler’s body later Friday night.

Formal charges haven’t been filed.