ZEIGLER, Ill. (AP) –¬†Authorities in southern Illinois say an 11-year-old boy has died after an accident involving an all-terrain vehicle at a festival.

Williamson County Coroner Mike Burke said in a news release that the ATV accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Wright Mud Fest in Zeigler. The boy died after sustaining injuries from the crash.

The coroner’s office and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department are investigating.