Painting with a Twist now open at The Boulevard

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- “A little paint, a little wine, and a whole lot of fun!”

Painting with a Twist has opened at new location at The Boulevard! The space, across from the St. Louis Galleria, is a place for people to paint and have fun participating while in group activities. Their concept pairs instructional art with friends, wine and a lively instructor to produce individual works of art.

According to their website, Painting with a Twist is the largest employer of aspiring artists in the country. They recognized early on that the talents and enthusiasm of the staff were key elements to the success of the product.

Doreen Stringer-Clynes with Painting with a Twist tells us how to sign up and have a good time!

Painting with a Twist

28 The Boulevard in Brentwood

314-727-7928