‘Duck Dynasty’ to end after 11 seasons

The reality show “Ducky Dynasty” is coming to a close, the Robertson family announced in a video Wednesday evening.

The video, which was released with Wednesday’s premiere episode of the show’s 11th and final season, brings the whole family together to announce the news.

“After five years, 130 episodes and one of the biggest hits in the history of cable, the Robertson family, and A&E jointly decided that Duck Dynasty, the series, will come to an end after this season,” A&E said in a statement, according to USA Today.

The show, which was released in 2012, is about a Louisiana family who gained fame with a successful duck-call business. After its release, “Duck Dynasty” took reality television by storm.

The series is expected to end after its current season. The season will through Jan. 18,take a month-long break, and continue on March 1, eventually holding its finale on April 12.