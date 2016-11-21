Hearing moved to March for man charged in detective’s death

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) _ The preliminary hearing for a man charged with capital murder in the death of a Kansas City, Kansas, police detective has been moved.

Curtis Ayers, of Tonganoxie, is charged with capital murder in the May 9 death of Det. Brad Lancaster. Ayers is accused of shooting Lancaster in Kansas City, Kansas, and then fleeing in a car to Missouri, where police shot and wounded him.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s office said in a release that the hearing had been scheduled to begin Monday but was moved to March 13. The defense requested the continuance.