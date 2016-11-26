× Hollywood memorabilia up for sale in Quincy auction

QUINCY, Ill. (AP) _ A western Illinois collector and auctioneer is putting some pieces of Hollywood history up for sale.

The Quincy Herald-Whig reports (http://bit.ly/2gufr1h ) local auctioneer Chris Hanlin is holding a memorabilia auction on Sunday in Quincy.

Among the movie and television props available will be John Travolta’s comb from the movie “Grease” and a rebel uniform worn in “Star Wars: A New Hope.”

Hanlin says he got pieces from collectors, dealers and resellers from across the United States and around the world.

Some items are considered “screen-matched,” meaning they can be distinctly identified on film. Others are “screen-used.” Those pieces that are known to have appeared in films but that can’t be identified with total certainty.

Hanlin says he’ll provide certificates of authenticity with each lot.