ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - A big honor for one of our Fox 2 colleagues Saturday night. Fox 2's Bonita Cornute was given the Living Legend Award by the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists for her longtime contribution to local journalism.

Tonight's program marked the organization's 40th anniversary.

It was founded in 1976 by a group of professional African-American journalists to encourage and support other aspiring black journalists.

Fox 2 was a proud sponsor of the event.