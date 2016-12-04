Wicked Greenz is a healthier alternative to fast food

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Wicked Greenz provides healthy meal options and is perfect for those that don’t have time to prepare a homecooked meal. Director of Operations of Wicked Greenz Matt Ratz stopped in the FOX 2 kitchen to display some of the many healthier choices Wicked Greenz offers.

Wicked Greenz not only available to dine in, but they also deliver and do catering as well. They are also on their way to opening a new location in O’ Fallon, MO soon!

To check out Wicked Greenz’s menu or to find out more about Wicked Greenz, visit wickedgreenz.com.

Wicked Greenz

16 N. Central Ave.

Clayton, MO