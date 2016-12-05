School bus engulfed in flames on I-44

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, MO (KTVI) – A school bus with three dozen students on board caught fire along Interstate 44 just east of Lindbergh Monday evening.

All of the students and driver were able to get off the safely before the bus was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters believe the fire was caused by mechanical issues from the engine.

Around 5 pm firefighters got a call for smoke on school bus.

The bus was on Interstate 44, about a quarter mile east of Lindbergh.

On board were 36 students from Lafayette High School that are part of the transfer program.

The Crestwood fire chief said smoke started filling the inside of the bus, the driver quickly pulled over and got all of the kids off and away from the bus.

Fire crews arrived about three minutes after the initial call came in and the bus was already engulfed in flames.

A Rockwood School District administrator said two students were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

The fire closed down all eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 during part Monday’s rush hour.