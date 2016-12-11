Local author releases book “The Splendor of You”

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Nationally acclaimed motivational speaker, radio host, life activist, and author Deby Sansone Schlapprizzi sat down with FOX 2 this morning to discuss her new book The Splendor of You. In this book, the St. Louis native encourages readers to see that they are "a gift to the world, and called to let that gift- God-given splendor- shine." The book focuses on 33 reflections that are aimed to help readers unveil their splendor and lead a journey of transformation. While Deby admits that the main audience is women, she adds that men can also take away something from this book, too.