Local author releases book “The Splendor of You”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Nationally acclaimed motivational speaker, radio host, life activist, and author Deby Sansone Schlapprizzi sat down with FOX 2 this morning to discuss her new book The Splendor of You. In this book, the St. Louis native encourages readers to see that they are "a gift to the world, and called to let that gift- God-given splendor- shine." The book focuses on 33 reflections that are aimed to help readers unveil their splendor and lead a journey of transformation. While Deby admits that the main audience is women, she adds that men can also take away something from this book, too.

For more information, visit the official website: http://www.splendorofyou.com/

And if you'd like to purchase this book for someone during the holiday season, visit: http://www.splendorofyou.com/buy-now/