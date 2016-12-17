× Eastern Illinois beats Missouri 67-64 behind hot second half

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ Montell Goodwin scored 22 points, including 15 in the second half, to help Eastern Illinois edge Missouri 67-64 on Saturday.

Demetrius McReynolds added 16 points and six rebounds, and Ray Crossland added eight points and six rebounds.

The Panthers (7-4) took a 4-0 lead in the first two minutes before the Tigers mustered an 18-4 run, giving them a 10-point lead, the largest lead of the game. Despite shooting 26.5 percent in the first half, including 1-for-15 from 3-point range, Eastern Illinois battled back and cut Missouri’s lead to only two by halftime, 32-30.

In the second half, Eastern Illinois caught fire, led by Goodwin, who shot 6-for-9 from the field, including 3-for-4 from 3-point range.

K.J. Walton and Willie Jackson each scored nine points for the Tigers, and Kevin Puryear added eight points and six rebounds.