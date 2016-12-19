× Texan on 10 Most Wanted sex offender list caught in Missouri

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Authorities say a Fort Worth-area man on the Texas 10 Most Wanted sex offenders list has been captured in Missouri.

The Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday announced Zachary Aaron Jenkins was caught in Springfield, Missouri. A DPS statement says the 31-year-old Hurst man was arrested Dec. 14 at a residence.

The investigation led law enforcement officers to Springfield, where officers surrounded a home and Jenkins surrendered.

DPS records show Jenkins in July 2015 was convicted of indecency with a child-sexual contact involving a 9-year-old girl in Tarrant County. He was sentenced to 10 years of probation but fled within weeks.

Jenkins was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender, probation violation, forgery and fraud.