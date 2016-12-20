Vote delayed on state tax credits for MLS stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- The Missouri Development Finance Board was set to vote today on tax credits for a new St. Louis soccer stadium. However, the meeting has been postponed.

St. Louis City is asking for $40 million in state tax credits to help pay for the $200 million stadium next to Union Station in downtown St. Louis. The city also plans to ask voters to approve a sales tax increase to pay another $80 million.

Missouri Governor-Elect Eric Greitens said on Facebook that he's opposed to spending taxpayer money to build a soccer stadium in St. Louis. "This project is nothing more than welfare for millionaires," said Greitens. "Right now, because of reckless spending by career politicians, we can't even afford the core functions of government, let alone spend millions on soccer stadiums."

Greitens added, "This type of back room wheeling and dealing is exactly what frustrates Missourians. It's politics as usual, and it ends now."

Governor Jay Nixon tweeted, "I don't consider a transparent process that involves three public votes, including one by St. Louis voters, to be backroom wheeling and dealing."

