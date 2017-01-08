Fire seriously damages home in Fenton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENTON, MO (KTVI) - A 2nd alarm fire in Fenton required firefighters to bring their own water to the blaze. A single family home on Laverne Drive took significant fire damage Sunday. The blaze presented firefighters with multiple challenges.

The nearest fire hydrant with adequate pressure was too far away for firefighters’ hoses to connect. The High Ridge Fire District brought in 2 tankers to provide water, according to Chief Mike Arnhart. Fire trucks had to back in and out of the narrow road because it was a dead end.

The owner of the property was not at home when the fire started. Arnhart said it appeared the fire started in the basement and spread with help from a few roof additions giving flames a place to grow.

“It gets trapped in between the two roofs, then we have to find it in order to put the final extinguishment to it,” said Arnhart. He said the fire did not appear to be intentionally set.

The extreme cold also presented firefighters with another challenge. Water froze in places making surfaces slippery. Arnhart said each of his fire crews carried rock salt to help melt any ice and avoid injuries from slips and falls.

No one was injured in the fire but Arnhart said the wintertime is a busy time for fires. He reminds everyone to make sure they have working smoke detectors.