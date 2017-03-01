Illinois outlasts Michigan State 73-70

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) _ Malcolm Hill scored 22 points to lead Illinois to a 73-70 win over Michigan State on Wednesday night.

Michigan State had a chance to win the game in the last 10 second, but Miles Bridges missed a layup when Illinois’ Te’JonLucas stripped the ball away.

Kipper Nichols made one of two free throws to give Illinois a 73-70 lead with three seconds left.

Lourawls Nairn Jr. attempted a 3-pointer with the game clock expiring, but the shot caromed off the backboard, securing the Illini win.

Illinois (18-12, 8-9 Big Ten) shot 45 percent from the field and 11-26 from 3-point range. Leron Black added 15 points and seven rebounds.

Bridges led the way for Michigan State (18-12, 10-7 Big Ten) with 21 points.

Michigan State ends the season with a road tilt at Maryland on Saturday.

Illinois travels to Rutgers on Saturday for its season finale.