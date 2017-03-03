Celebrate national unplugging day by avoiding social media triggers

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Today is national unplugging day. Facebook, Instagram and Twitter are places where triggers can be found, and when we are triggered, stress levels increase. When stress levels increase, the immune system’s ability to fight for itself decreases and creates a down-hill slope effect.

Licensed counselor Dr. Rachel Glik joins us this morning to discuss finding inner peace and controlling anger and triggers sourced by social media.

For more information, visit www.drrachelglik.com or call 314-341-4205.