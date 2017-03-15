Dog found stabbed 19 times, rescued by Humane Society of Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS

(KTVI) – A 10-year-old dog is in grave condition and fighting for its life after being stabbed 19 times and left for dead.

The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued the female poodle mix from a church in north St. Louis County Monday. The dog had been stabbed in its neck, back, and chest, and was suffering from shock and serious blood loss.

Veterinarians at the HSMO have treated the dog with IV fluids, antibiotics, and pain medication. The dog must still undergo surgery. It is unclear if the dog will survive.

The HSMO received a call Monday from a county police officer who was responding to a mental illness call at a church in north county. The dog was taken into protective custody at that time.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the dog’s owner surrendered custody of the animal to the Humane Society of Missouri.

An 18-year-old woman is believed to have stabbed the dog. Police are referring the case to the mental illness court.

(Warning: We are including pictures of the dog in question below. Some of the images may not be suitable for some members of our audience.)