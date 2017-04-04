× 4 finalists in place in SIU-Carbondale chancellor search

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) _ Southern Illinois University officials say they are down to the final four candidates for the position of chancellor at the school’s Carbondale campus.

The candidates are University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Arts and Sciences dean J.S. Elwell; Oakland University President George Hynd; University of Alabama Birmingham vice president Carl Pinkert; and current SIU interim chancellor William Colwell.

The Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale reports each candidate will participate in a public forum for students, faculty, staff and community members. The interviews will also include meetings with student government representatives, multiple faculty and staff groups, campus leaders and SIU President Randy Dunn.

The finalists were identified following a national search that attracted 31 applicants and nominees. Dunn says the four bring “significant academic and administrative experience to the table.”

Information from: Southern Illinoisan