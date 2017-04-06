Surgeon reveals new study on breast cancer in young women

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – A recent study reveals increasing numbers of young women between the ages of 20 to 44 removing both breasts with a double mastectomy after a breast cancer diagnosis in one breast.

40 percent of women in Missouri are affected by this situation and the majority of these women select a double mastectomy. This is an trend has been increasing over the last 20-years, but there is no medical reason to remove a healthy breast. It does not impact survival rates or the chance of developing breast cancer.

Breast surgeon at SSM Health Saint Louis University Theresa Schwartz joins us this more on this trend.

For more information, visit www.slucare.edu/breastcancer or check their Facebook or Twitter pages.