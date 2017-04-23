× Illinois Democrats aim high with minimum wage proposals

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Illinois Democrats are pushing an ambitious minimum wage hike despite opposition from Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

A House proposal would lift the state’s rate from $8.25 to $15 over five years. The change would be a more accelerated leap than previous adjustments, and it’s already tied up in Illinois’ electoral politics.

Rauner said during a business forum this month that requiring employers to raise pay is “out of the question.” He says it would cause companies to leave.

But Democrats have signaled they want him to act on the measure before next year’s gubernatorial election to show where he stands. He already faces six Democratic challengers in his 2018 bid for re-election.

The Senate is considering a similar proposal, and a separate bill would gradually raise the rate to $11.