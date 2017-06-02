Police search for gunman in north St. Louis murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS —Police are searching for the gunman in a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night just north of downtown St. Louis. Officers found 23-year-old Danny Union on Cochran Place with a gunshot wound to his back. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found the victim just after 11:30pm.

The victim's brother and mother are trying to deal with their sudden loss.

"I just want to know what happened to my brother," said the murder victim's younger brother Terrence Tucker.

Police say Union and the suspect were arguing over a video game when the shooting occurred. The suspect fled the scene.