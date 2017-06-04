7-year-old girl dies after shooting that killed 3 others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Update: Grandmother: Wounded girl ‘a miracle’ since deadly shooting

ST. LOUIS _A 7-year-old girl who was critically injured in a shooting that killed three other people, including her parents, last week has died. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Deniya Irving died Saturday from injuries she received in Thursday's shooting in St. Louis. Deniya's parents _ Jessica Garth, 24, and her boyfriend, Derrick Irving, 27 _ and another man died in the shooting.

Deniya's aunt, Lonisha Garner says the family was hoping the girl would survive after extensive surgery to remove a bullet from the back of her head.

The shooting that killed the girl was the second one that caused multiple deaths in north St. Louis in recent days.

Interim Police Chief Lawrence O'Toole says the violence has got to stop. He is asking the community to help.