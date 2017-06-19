Armed man wearing fake beard robs St. Peters credit union

ST. PETERS, MO – St. Peters, MO police need help identifying a bank robber that hit the Gateway Metro Federal Credit Union in 1400 block of Jungermann Road on Monday. The branch was robbed around 10:35am.

Witnesses said the man entered the bank and displayed a semi-automatic handgun, demanding money. Bank employees complied and he left with an undisclosed amount of cash. He fled on foot, crossing Jungermann Road to Triad Center Drive. A witness lost sight of the suspect behind another business but then saw a maroon Pontiac G6 speed away northbound Triad Center Drive.

The robber is described as being around 30 years old, heavy set, and wearing a gray hoodie, gloves, a fake beard, and sunglasses.

Additional Photo of Bank Robbery Suspect without Full Disguise pic.twitter.com/GETwAZ2FC1 — St. Peters Police (@StPetersMOPD) June 19, 2017

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective David Beckman at dbeckman@stpetersmo.net or by phone at 636- 278-2244 ext. 3530 or our anonymous tip hotline at 636-278-1000.