Police stand-off in Fenton ends peacefully

FENTON, Mo. – A scary afternoon in one Fenton neighborhood after police were called out to a home where neighbors thought a man had barricaded himself inside.

The situation ended peacefully with police saying the man involved has some mental health problems and they were able to talk to him and calm him down.

Neighbors said Monday afternoon a car was driving almost 80 miles per hour through the neighborhood. The driver said he was going to slam into a house before the car went flying into the driveway and screeched to a halt according to neighbors.

Officers said the man driving lives in the house with his girlfriend.

Neighbors said it looked like the man was trying to force the woman into the car. That’s when one neighbor tried to confront him and the man came running after him with a hammer.

Neighbors seeing this called police. When police arrived the girlfriend peacefully left the home but the man stayed inside.

Eventually police went inside the home where they said the man was not barricaded just shaken up and the man was taken to the hospital for evaluation.