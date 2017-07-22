× 1 dead, 2 injured by carbon monoxide in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A man died and two females were critically injured in an apparently accidental carbon monoxide poisoning at a Jefferson City home.

Jefferson City police say emergency responders were called to the home early Saturday for a medical emergency.

Responders found 51-year-old Troy Feltrop dead in the home. Two females, 44-year-old Lisa Feltrop and a 14-year-old girl, were taken to hospitals. Police say they are both in critical condition.

Police detectives determined a vehicle was left running in the garage overnight, filling the house with carbon monoxide.

Police say the early investigation indicates the incident was an accident.

No further information was immediately released.