7 hurt in Lake of the Ozarks boating accident

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say one person has been flown to a hospital in serious condition and six others were hurt after a personal watercraft collided with a boat on the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old was driving the Yamaha Wave Runner when it collided with the starboard side of the boat Sunday afternoon in the Lick Creek Cove in Camden County. The driver of the personal watercraft wasn’t hurt, but seven people aboard the boat were.

Besides the person flown from the scene, one person suffered moderate injuries. The patrol says five other people had minor injuries.