Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Do you a child going away for college? Here's a deal that will save you money on bed sets.

Right now at JCPenney online, you can get bedding sets with sheets for as little as $27.99, with a coupon code. Some bedding drops from as much as $170.

Choose from 12 different sets and ship to store for free shipping!

Coupon Code: BUYNOW37

To shop visit: JCPenney.com