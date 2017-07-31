Sheriff: Missouri man kills 2 young sons, then himself

Posted 6:39 am, July 31, 2017, by , Updated at 06:37AM, July 31, 2017
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities in southwestern Missouri’s Webster County say a recently divorced man killed his two young sons before setting his house on fire and killing himself.

KYTV reports that firefighters responding around 2 a.m. Sunday to a reported house fire near Marshfield.  Once on scene, firefighters found the three bodies in a bedroom.

The boys were ages 5 and 7. The identities of the dead were not immediately released.

Sheriff Roye Cole says the fire also burned three cars and a barn.

Cole says the man and his wife were divorced last week, and that the man was caring for his young sons while their mother was at a church camp.
___
Information from: KYTV-TV