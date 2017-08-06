× 1 injured in fire at Alton Steel over the weekend

ALTON, Ill. (AP) _ Authorities say one person was injured in a fire at Alton Steel in southwest Illinois.

The (Alton) Telegraph reports that approximately 100 tons of molten metal broke through an industrial ladle, setting fire to material as it moved.

Fire officials arrived just before 2 a.m. Saturday and were able to pump large amounts of water into the burning building and neutralize the spilled steel. Crews were on the scene for more than two hours.

Deputy Chief Mark Harris says crews worked with mill employees to assess the situation since it involved molten metal.

One employee was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and released.

A company spokesman couldn’t immediately be reached.