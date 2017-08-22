Don’t throw away your solar glasses, donate them for people to use in future eclipses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - There's a new plea for you to hang onto your eclipse glasses.

24-hours after totality there is a new push to share the astronomical ecstasy with as many people as possible.

That means don`t throw away your eclipse glasses.

Don Ficken, Chairman of the St. Louis Eclipse Task Force, has been on the phone with Mike Simmons of the group Astronomers Without Borders, which is launching an eclipse glasses redistribution program.

The idea is to give them to people for upcoming eclipses over parts of South America, Africa, and Asia between now and 2020.

“Some of those folks have no possible way to get glasses,” Ficken said. “So, what`s he`s trying to do is collect them and then he can send them there whenever it comes.”

The glasses do not expire, Ficken said.

As long as they aren`t damaged you can reuse them to look at the sun. Schools can keep them for students to study the sun in science classes.

If nothing else hold onto them as keepsakes.

“I would say don`t throw them away,” Ficken said. “A few years from now a question that will be answered pretty well is when people ask, `where were you on the day of the eclipse?` They will be able to answer that. That`s a pretty neat thing if you think about that.”

The Astronomers Without Borders group is working on sponsorships to help with the cost of the program. Details will be announced soon, probably by next week on their Facebook page and website.