St. Elizabeth's hospital hosting a nursing career fair

O’FALLON, IL — St. Elizabeth’s hospital is hosting a nursing career fair. They’re looking to fill positions at the new hospital building which will open in O’Fallon, Illinois two months from now.

Qualified nursing candidates are needed in every department of the hospital including the emergency department, intensive care, surgery, cardiology and home care.

Tuesday’s job fair is from 2pm – 7pm in the main lobby of the soon-to- open hospital on Park drive near East 2nd street.