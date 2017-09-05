St. Elizabeth’s hospital hosting a nursing career fair

Posted 7:26 am, September 5, 2017, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

O’FALLON, IL — St. Elizabeth’s hospital is hosting a nursing career fair. They’re looking to fill positions at the new hospital building which will open in O’Fallon, Illinois two months from now.

Qualified nursing candidates are needed in every department of the hospital including the emergency department, intensive care, surgery, cardiology and home care.

Tuesday’s job fair is from 2pm – 7pm in the main lobby of the soon-to- open hospital on Park drive near East 2nd street.