Roll out the the barrel of fun; the Thread is celebrating Octoberfest at the St. Louis Renaissance Faire! Tim is showing off his German side (sort of) as Team Thread takes part in some German-themed games. Spoiler alert: Tim may have a little axe-ident! Speaking of Axes, classical pianist Emmanuel Ax comes to town and surprises one special little boy. See how a community comes together to celebrate and surprise a special little girl. Learn how one organization is working to help men struggling with addiction and another is taking on the TASK of making sure every child gets a chance to play. Join Tim and Virginia for some play time and pray time, Saturday at 8:30 a.m. on Fox 2.
The Thread – All is Faire!
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
The Thread – Just Axe!
-
The Thread – Just Ax!
-
The Thread: Inn The Community
-
The Thread – The Complete Game
-
The Thread: Inn the community
-
-
The Thread – If You Build It…
-
The Thread – Living In The Light
-
The Thread – Cirque Dreams
-
The Thread returns for its third season
-
The Thread – This Summer I…
-
-
The Thread – Reunited!
-
The Thread – This Summer I…
-
The Thread – Route 66 road trip!