‘Valor’ stars discuss CW Network premiere

ST. LOUIS, MO — The CW fall line up is making it’s debut this week and that includes “Valor.” The show follows a female helicopter pilot who’s one of the first in her unit along with her commanding officer. Together they try to figure out what happened during their failed rescue mission and that brings them even closer.

This show isn’t just about the romance though, there’s a lot of action and the story line keeps you guessing. FOX 2’s Michelle Madaras sat down with the cast for a preview. Valorpremiers on Monday, October 9 at 9pm on KPLR 11.