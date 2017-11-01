× Dodgers Beat Verlander and Astros, Force a Game Seven in the World Series

The 2017 Word Series will go the maximum seven games. Thanks to the Dodgers 3-1 win on Tuesday night in Game Six, there will be one more baseball game to decide a champion on Wednesday, November 1st.

Houston grabbed a 1-0 lead on a George Springer home run in the third inning. With their ace pitcher Justin Verlander on the mound, it looked like the Astros were nearing their first World Championship. But the Dodgers had other plans. Chris Taylor’s double scored the tying run in the sixth inning off Verlander. Los Angeles also got the go ahead run over Verlander in the same inning on Corey Seager’s sac fly to right. Joc Pederson’s solo home run in the seventh inning gave the Dodgers some breathing room at 3-1.

LA closer Kenley Jansen pitched a scoreless final two innings to earn the save.

The game seven pitching match-up features Lance McCullers Jr. for Houston against Yu Darvish for Los Angeles. You can see the deciding game of the 2017 baseball season right here, live on KTVI-Fox 2. Coverage starts at 6:30 PM on Wednesday night.