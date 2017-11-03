Police search for Steak N’ Shake robber suspected of hitting 3 restaurants

ST. LOUIS, MO — Several area police departments are searching for a suspect who robbed three separate Steak N’ Shake restaurants in Overland, Hazelwood and St. Peters during September and October. Investigators describe the suspect as a black male, around 5’6″ tall, 190lbs, 30-35 years old. In several surveillance videos he is seen wearing a skull mask, and black gloves, sweatshirt, jeans and tennis shoes. He was also carrying a black computer bag.

Police say the suspect entered the Overland Steak N’ Shake just after midnight and went straight to the restroom. He emerged 14 minutes later wearing a skull mask and went to the manager’s office. The suspect pointed a gun at the manager, grabbed money from the safe and registers, and exited through the rear of the building.

A customer arrived before each robbery. The person of interest appears to distract an employee so the suspect could go to the back and commit the robbery. The person of interest left prior to police arrival. Police are also searching for this man. He is described as a black male, 5’8″ to 6″ tall, with a slim build, gold teeth and long dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Overland Police Detective Bureau at 314-428-4760, 314-428-1212, tips@overlandmo.org. St Peters PD Detective Paul Barish at 636-278-2244 ext. 3531. Hazelwood Detective Bureau 314-838-5000.