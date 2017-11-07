Warby Parker opens first-ever retail store in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Warby Parker has a new location in St. Louis! The store is set to open Saturday, November 11 in the Central West End.

It’s the company’s first-ever retail store in the city.

“St. Louis is exemplary of the entrepreneurial and innovative spirit that’s at the core of Warby Parker,” says co-founder and co-CEO Dave Gilboa. “We’re thrilled to be planting permanent roots in a city with so much energy and history.”

The new store was designed with distinctive touches to evoke the ambience of a classic library. It has brass detailing, light oak shelving, colorful displays of books and a marble Reference Desk! They’re also releasing their Topper sunglasses in Crystal, with​ ​Flash Mirrored Iridescent lenses.

The limited-edition frames are only available at the Central West End location.

Warby Parker was founded by four friends with a simple mission: to cut out the middleman and sell high quality, beautifully designed eyeglasses—online, no less!—at a reasonable price. They opened over 60 retail locations across the U.S. and Canada with offices in New York City and Nashville, Tennessee.

Warby Parker Central West End Opening
Saturday, November 11th, 2017
304 North Euclid Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63108

Store hours:

Monday–Saturday, 11:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.
Sunday, 12:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m.