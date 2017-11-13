St. Louis Area Holiday Light Displays

ST. LOUIS, MO – It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and the St. Louis region is decking its halls. Here is a list of holiday light displays in both Missouri and Illinois.
2018 Holiday Light Displays:
Garden Glow
Dates: November 17, 2018 – January 1, 2019 – Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Venue: Missouri Botanical Garden, South St. Louis, MO
Time: 5:00-10:00pm Admission: $18 adults, $10 kids
Garden Glow tickets now include admission to the Gardenland Express Holiday Flower and Train Show!
http://glow.missouribotanicalgarden.org/
Winter Wonderland – Ladue, MO
Dates: November 21, 2018 – December 30, 2018 Closed Christmas Eve
Venue: Tilles Park, Ladue, MO
Time: 5:30pm-9:30pm Cost: $10 per family vehicle
All traffic to Winter Wonderland must enter from south bound McKnight Road. Saturdays are closed to vehicle traffic and reserved for carriage rides only.
http://www.stlouisco.com/parksandrecreation/thingstodo/winterwonderland
Way of Lights
Dates: November 16, 2018 – January 1, 2019 – Closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas
Venue: Shrine of Our Lady of the Snow, Belleville, IL
Friday, Saturday, and Sunday: 5:00-9:00pm
No admission – Donations appreciated
https://snows.org/events-2/way-of-lights/
Santa’s Magical Kingdom – Eureka, MO
Dates: November 16, 2018- January 6, 2019 including Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve.
Fridays & Saturdays: 5:30pm-11:00pm; Sundays-Thursdays: 5:30pm-10:30pm
Admission: $23.00 per family car, truck, minivan, or SUV (Cash only)
http://www.santasmagicalkingdom.com/info-home.html
Wild Lights – St. Louis Zoo
Dates: Open Select Nights November 23 –December 30, 2018
Time: 5:30 to 8:30pm
Admission: $10 members, $11 non-members Friday-Sunday. Children under 2 are free.
https://www.stlzoo.org/events/calendarofevents/new-wild-lights
Anheuser-Busch St. Louis Brewery Lights
Date: Thursdays-Sundays, November 15, 2018 through December 30, 2018
Venue: Anheuser-Busch Brewery, south St. Louis, MO
Time: 5:00pm-10:00pm Admission: Free
https://www.budweisertours.com/locations/brewerylights/events-calendar.html
Science Illuminated
Date:November 23 to December 30, 2018 Wednesday-Sunday Venue: Saint Louis Science Center’s GROW Outdoor Gallery
Time: 5:30pm-8:30pm Admission: $6 Members, $8 Non-Members, Free for children 2 and under.
Come celebrate the science behind our favorite holiday decorations – lights! This new holiday celebration will present a light display that uses leading-edge technology and science demonstrations to show the science of light.
https://www.slsc.org/event-overviews/science-illuminated/
Celebration of Lights
Dates: November 23 – December 30, 2018 Venue: Fort Zumwalt Park, I-70 to the Bryan Road exit, O’Fallon, MO
Sunday, Tuesday through Thursday: 6:00-9:00pm, Friday and Saturday: 6–10 p.m.
Mondays: Closed to vehicle traffic – Train, Wagon and Sleigh-hayrides by advance reservation only
Cars $10, Vans $15, Buses $1 person ($25 minimum)
http://www.ofallon.mo.us/celebration-of-lights
Holiday Night Lights
Venue: Rotary Park, Wentzville, MO
Date: November 25 through December 30 – Thursdays-Sundays – All nights the week before/after Christmas
Time: 6:30pm-9:30pm
Admission: $8 for vehicles holding up to six passengers; $1 per additional passenger.
http://cms.revize.com/revize/wentzville/news_detail_T6_R366.php
Christmas Wonderland
Dates: November 23 through December 26, 2018 Venue: Rock Springs Park, Alton, IL
Saturday & Sunday: 9:00am-5:00pm
Admission: $7 for small cars & vans or $1 per person for vehicles holding 10 or more
http://christmaswonderlandofaltonil.net/
Winter Wonderland – Lebanon, IL
Dates: November 16 through December 31, 2018 Venue: Horner Park, Lebanon, IL
Time: Sunday – Thursday 5:00-9:00pm; Friday & Saturday 5:00-10:00pm
Admission is free, but donations appreciated
http://www.hornerparklights.com/
Christmas in Carlyle
Dates: November 23, 2018-January 1, 2019
Venue: City Park, Carlyle, IL
http://carlylelake.com/christmas-in-carlyle/
Holiday In The Park
Dates: Select days November 23, 2018 – January 1, 2019
Venue: Six Flags St. Louis, Eureka, MO
Admission: Adults $66.99, Children under 48” $51.99, Children 2 and younger Free
It’s the most wonderful time of the year as we celebrate the holidays. Besides cheer the park will be featuring thrilling rides, tasty treats, and exciting family entertainment for the holiday season!
https://www.sixflags.com/stlouis/special-events/holiday-in-the-park
Want to add your display to this list? Fill out this form: