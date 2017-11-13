St. Louis Area Holiday Light Displays

ST. LOUIS, MO – It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and the St. Louis region is decking its halls. Here is a list of holiday light displays in both Missouri and Illinois.

2018 Holiday Light Displays:

Garden Glow

Dates: November 17, 2018 – January 1, 2019 – Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Venue: Missouri Botanical Garden, South St. Louis, MO

Time: 5:00-10:00pm Admission: $18 adults, $10 kids

Garden Glow tickets now include admission to the Gardenland Express Holiday Flower and Train Show!

http://glow.missouribotanicalgarden.org/

Winter Wonderland – Ladue, MO

Dates: November 21, 2018 – December 30, 2018 Closed Christmas Eve

Venue: Tilles Park, Ladue, MO

Time: 5:30pm-9:30pm Cost: $10 per family vehicle

All traffic to Winter Wonderland must enter from south bound McKnight Road. Saturdays are closed to vehicle traffic and reserved for carriage rides only.

http://www.stlouisco.com/parksandrecreation/thingstodo/winterwonderland

Way of Lights

Dates: November 16, 2018 – January 1, 2019 – Closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas

Venue: Shrine of Our Lady of the Snow, Belleville, IL

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday: 5:00-9:00pm

No admission – Donations appreciated

https://snows.org/events-2/way-of-lights/

Santa’s Magical Kingdom – Eureka, MO

Dates: November 16, 2018- January 6, 2019 including Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve.

Fridays & Saturdays: 5:30pm-11:00pm; Sundays-Thursdays: 5:30pm-10:30pm

Admission: $23.00 per family car, truck, minivan, or SUV (Cash only)

http://www.santasmagicalkingdom.com/info-home.html

Wild Lights – St. Louis Zoo

Dates: Open Select Nights November 23 –December 30, 2018

Time: 5:30 to 8:30pm

Admission: $10 members, $11 non-members Friday-Sunday. Children under 2 are free.

https://www.stlzoo.org/events/calendarofevents/new-wild-lights

Anheuser-Busch St. Louis Brewery Lights

Date: Thursdays-Sundays, November 15, 2018 through December 30, 2018

Venue: Anheuser-Busch Brewery, south St. Louis, MO

Time: 5:00pm-10:00pm Admission: Free

https://www.budweisertours.com/locations/brewerylights/events-calendar.html

Science Illuminated

Date:November 23 to December 30, 2018 Wednesday-Sunday Venue: Saint Louis Science Center’s GROW Outdoor Gallery

Time: 5:30pm-8:30pm Admission: $6 Members, $8 Non-Members, Free for children 2 and under.

Come celebrate the science behind our favorite holiday decorations – lights! This new holiday celebration will present a light display that uses leading-edge technology and science demonstrations to show the science of light.

https://www.slsc.org/event-overviews/science-illuminated/

Celebration of Lights

Dates: November 23 – December 30, 2018 Venue: Fort Zumwalt Park, I-70 to the Bryan Road exit, O’Fallon, MO

Sunday, Tuesday through Thursday: 6:00-9:00pm, Friday and Saturday: 6–10 p.m.

Mondays: Closed to vehicle traffic – Train, Wagon and Sleigh-hayrides by advance reservation only

Cars $10, Vans $15, Buses $1 person ($25 minimum)

http://www.ofallon.mo.us/celebration-of-lights

Holiday Night Lights

Venue: Rotary Park, Wentzville, MO

Date: November 25 through December 30 – Thursdays-Sundays – All nights the week before/after Christmas

Time: 6:30pm-9:30pm

Admission: $8 for vehicles holding up to six passengers; $1 per additional passenger.

http://cms.revize.com/revize/wentzville/news_detail_T6_R366.php

Christmas Wonderland

Dates: November 23 through December 26, 2018 Venue: Rock Springs Park, Alton, IL

Saturday & Sunday: 9:00am-5:00pm

Admission: $7 for small cars & vans or $1 per person for vehicles holding 10 or more

http://christmaswonderlandofaltonil.net/

Winter Wonderland – Lebanon, IL

Dates: November 16 through December 31, 2018 Venue: Horner Park, Lebanon, IL

Time: Sunday – Thursday 5:00-9:00pm; Friday & Saturday 5:00-10:00pm

Admission is free, but donations appreciated

http://www.hornerparklights.com/

Christmas in Carlyle

Dates: November 23, 2018-January 1, 2019

Venue: City Park, Carlyle, IL

http://carlylelake.com/christmas-in-carlyle/

Holiday In The Park

Dates: Select days November 23, 2018 – January 1, 2019

Venue: Six Flags St. Louis, Eureka, MO

Admission: Adults $66.99, Children under 48” $51.99, Children 2 and younger Free

It’s the most wonderful time of the year as we celebrate the holidays. Besides cheer the park will be featuring thrilling rides, tasty treats, and exciting family entertainment for the holiday season!

https://www.sixflags.com/stlouis/special-events/holiday-in-the-park

