University group announces opposition to Obama Center

CHICAGO (AP) _ The proposed Obama Presidential Center has aroused the opposition of a group of University of Chicago professors, faculty and staff.

About 120 people have signed a letter asking that the center of former President Barack Obama be moved from Jackson Park to another location.

In its letter, the group expressed concerns the center won’t be a “bold vision for urban living,” but instead will become “an object-lesson in the mistakes of the past.” The group also complains the center abandoned plans to be a library and instead will have only electronic archives on site.

The letter comes as the Obama Foundation continues to tweak plans for the center planned for Chicago’s South Side. The foundation announced Monday a planned above-ground garage has been dropped in favor of an underground one.