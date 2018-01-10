× Kansas man convicted in confrontation at federal courthouse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A Kansas man has been convicted of fighting with and threatening law enforcement officers at the federal courthouse in Kansas City, Missouri.

A federal jury on Tuesday found 31-year-old James Everett, of Kansas City, Kansas, guilty of three charges arising from a confrontation in March 2016.

Prosecutors say when Everett was about 10 yards from the courthouse entrance when he began yelling and demanding to speak to a federal judge. When four federal officers responded, Everett threatened to shoot the officers. Four federal officers and two Kansas City police officers were needed to restrain Everett.

Three federal officers received medical treatment after the encounter.

Investigators later found a handgun in Everett’s car. Because he was a convicted felon, Everett was not allowed to own a weapon.