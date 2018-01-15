St. Louis woman forgives man who admitted killing her son

ST. LOUIS – Shaunte Harris lost her son to one of the many homicides that plague St. Louis, but the man who pleaded guilty to killing him has her forgiveness.

Charles Cornet Napper was in court last week to be sentenced for the 2016 slaying of Nathaniel Stansberry III. Stansberry was shot to death inside the Northway Market.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a tearful Harris told Napper that her son was a “good kid.” She says she was willing to forgive Napper because he was “man enough” to plead guilty.

Napper apologized to Harris, and Judge Mark Neill accepted a guilty plea of second-degree murder. He sentenced Napper to 25 years in prison as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

