Water main break at Greenway Chase apartments in Florissant

FLORISSANT, Mo. – Crews are on scene cleaning up the aftermath of a large water main break at the Greenway Chase Apartments. Multiple cars were covered with ice and snow from the aftermath of the break and were stuck on the road.

Fox 2/KPLR 11 spoke with a man who said his car was buried under the big pile of ice and snow. He said he was driving through the area last night when the water started to hit his car and freeze, and immediately stopped him in his tracks.

People who live at the apartment complex said there is currently no water. Staff at a nearby daycare, North County Children’s Academy, also said they were without water and forced to shut down for the day.