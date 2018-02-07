Missouri Department of Conservation: Removing Asian Carp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - Dan Zarlenga of the Missouri Department of Conservation visited Fox 2 News at 11 to update the public on the Asian Carp crisis at a local lake.

According to Zarlenga, removing the carp is necessary because of the many dangers the fish present. The fish constantly jump out of the water, striking floaters and lake users.

Zarlenga said the Missouri Department of Conservation has done a great job thus far clearing the lake of these harmful fish. They hope to have them cleared out by February 17.