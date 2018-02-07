Missouri Humane Society to host Shelter Buddies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Peter Rabbit has partnered with Reading is Fundamental to donate books to children in an effort to get them reading. The event titled Shelter Buddies will take place at the Missouri Humane Society.

Joellyn Klepacki, from the Humane Society of Missouri, joined FOX 2 News in the Morning with Coco The Bunny to talk more about the upcoming event.

Kids ages 6 to 15 are welcome at the cost of 5$ per child. Post a picture in your blue jacket with the hashtag "peterrabbitmovie and "bluejacket" to trigger a donation and Coco The Bunny is also available for adoption.

For dates and times, you can visit the website www.Hsmo.org/shelterbuddies