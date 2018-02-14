Mother, small child hurt when car and school bus collide in Florissant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, Mo. - A mother and her 4-year-old daughter are fighting for their lives following a crash with a Ferguson-Florissant school bus with children onboard.

Police said the school bus was turning left from Parker Spur onto New Halls Ferry and a white car was going straight on New Halls Ferry when the crash occurred.

"Our investigators…really do a thorough job. They have to shut the road down to investigate in case the worst-case scenario comes out of this, you know, obviously we're hoping for the best," said Officer Steve Michael, Florissant Police Department.

Both the mother and four-year-old remain in critical condition.

"There's significant damage to both vehicles. There were kids on the school bus. I don't know how many, but there were some kids and they were transported to a local hospital as a precaution," Michael said.

The school district said two 4-year-olds on board headed to an early education program at Halls Ferry Elementary, and that the driver, who is employed by the district, was also injured. The school informed the parents of what happened as the principal rode in the ambulance with the kids to the hospital.

"We're at the place now where we're staying in touch with the families and making sure that we're there to support them," said Kevin Hampton, spokesman for the Ferguson-Florissant School District. "We're going to let the other members of our district community know that there was an accident just to keep them in the loop. But we know how important it is for people to feel like clear communication from us so we'll continue with that process today."

Police have not yet determined who's at fault for the accident.

