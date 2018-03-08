× Missouri murder victim’s daughter wants accused man released

SIKESTON, Mo. (AP) _ The daughter of a southeast Missouri murder victim says the man convicted of the killing should be released from prison.

The Southeast Missourian reports that Crystal King was 17 when her mother, Sheila Box, was fatally shot in Sikeston in 2000. David Robinson was convicted for the death on the testimony of two jailhouse informants who later recanted their statements.

King says she believes Robinson’s innocence after hearing about a confession from a different man, missing police records and the two witnesses who recanted testimony.

Robinson is awaiting a Supreme Court decision for exoneration. A court-appointed special master wrote last month that Robinson’s case exceeded the standard for an “actual innocence” claim. The Missouri Attorney General responded to special master’s recommendation asking the court to disregard several of his findings.

