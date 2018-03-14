Culinary concerts combine opera with divine dining

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How about some divine dining to go along with your opera? It's all part of a whimsical match-up between Theatre St. Louis and a top chef. You could call it the perfect culinary concert.

The 2018 Opera Tastings Series brings unique pairings of music, food, and drinks to venues across St. Louis and from central Missouri to Edwardsville, Illinois through March 20, 2018.

All-inclusive tickets for the eleven culinary concerts are only $20 - $25. For more information on each event, visit www.experienceopera.org/operatastings or call 314-961-0644.