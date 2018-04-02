× Blues’ Upshall out indefinitely with lacerated left kidney

ST. LOUIS (AP) – St. Louis Blues forward Scottie Upshall is out indefinitely with a lacerated left kidney.

Upshall was injured Saturday night in a 6-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes. St. Louis president of hockey operations and general manager Doug Armstrong provided an update Monday on Upshall’s status.

The 34-year-old has seven goals and 12 assists for 19 points in 63 games. Upshall was playing in just his second game after missing three weeks with a knee injury.

The oft-injured veteran’s absence is another blow to the Blues as they fight for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. St. Louis already is without defenseman Jay Bouwmeester because of a hip injury and hasn’t had winge Robby Fabbri since he aggravated a knee injury.

